Dr. Isaac Bassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Bassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Bassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4302 Alton Rd Ste 850, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-2999
-
2
Bassan & Bloom Mds Pl1701 NE 164th St Ste 304, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 532-2999
-
3
Baptist Surgery and Endoscopy Centers L709 Alton Rd Ste 130, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (786) 204-4010
-
4
D.h. Management LLC2601 Point East Dr, Aventura, FL 33160 Directions (305) 532-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassan?
Llevo cuatro años con el Dr Bassan, me encanta no habia encontrado un gastroenterologo que se tomara el tiempo de hacerme una entevista tan profunda y me hiciera un chequeo exhasustivo para determinar las causas de mis males. Por todo eso y muchas cosas mas se lo recomiendo a todo aquel que lo necesite
About Dr. Isaac Bassan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1497741318
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.