Dr. Isaac Bartley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Bartley works at Glendale Gastroenterology Medical Group in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.