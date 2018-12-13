Overview

Dr. Irwin Wolfert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Wolfert works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.