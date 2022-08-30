Overview

Dr. Irwin Simon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Irwin Simon, MD in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.