Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Novacare Rehabilitation of Ohio Inc24723 DETROIT RD, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-1440
Mercy Regional Medical Center3700 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 960-4000
Lorain Orthopaedics Kolbe3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 100, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 222-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Dr. Mandel did my ACL repair about 11 years ago. My recovery with PT was extremely successful. I'm a very active 56 year old and my mobility is important to me. Unfortunately, this year my other knee really started to bother me. I injured it doing box jumps at a CrossFit gym. I was pretty sure I tore my meniscus at that point. I let it heal but eventually I need help. I have a job that requires me to sit at a desk all day and for a few months my knee would be painful & stiff when I got up from my desk after a few hours. I called the Dr. Mandel 's office and they took me right away and within two weeks I had my surgery. Dr. Mandel listened and confirmed what I thought. He performed his magic and my knee has recovered nicely. No more pain and stiffness. I highly recommend Dr. Mandel.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
