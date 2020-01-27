Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM
Overview
Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Malament works at
Locations
-
1
Irwin B Malament DPM3410 N High School Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Directions (317) 299-2644
-
2
Irwin B Malament DPM8801 N Meridian St Ste 106, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 574-0971
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have to disagree with the bad reviews about his personality & not caring. He has a super friendly personality & was always very professional. So unless he has changed since my surgery 6 years ago, I’d recommend him!
About Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westview Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malament has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malament accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malament works at
Dr. Malament has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malament on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malament. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.