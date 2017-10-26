Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lifrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD
Overview
Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lifrak works at
Locations
-
1
Home Instead Senior Care1701 Shallcross Ave Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 654-7317
- 2 1708 Lovering Ave Ste 103, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 654-7317
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lifrak?
Dr. Lifrak is the best doctor ever! He treats you with dignity and he respects your time. You aren't sitting in the waiting room for hours or in a treatment room waiting for hours. It's like going to an old family doctor. No getting undressed and waiting hours for someone to tell you what's wrong with you. He's honest and truly cares about his patients. He's so detailed and thorough in his explanation of your treatment that you leave there feeling like you were heard & are in very capable hands.
About Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1538175047
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lifrak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lifrak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lifrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lifrak works at
Dr. Lifrak speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifrak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifrak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lifrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lifrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.