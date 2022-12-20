Overview

Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Isaacs works at PRP Regenerative Pain Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.