Overview

Dr. Irwin Hametz, MD is a Dermatologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Hametz works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.