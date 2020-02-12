Dr. Irwin Hametz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hametz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Hametz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irwin Hametz, MD is a Dermatologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Hametz works at
Locations
-
1
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Freehold4 Paragon Way Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-9800Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Howell51 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 653-1795Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hametz?
Dr. Hametz is truly a Mentsch. He allowed me the time to express my chronic issue. He listened and advised me what to do. He is very professional and very kind to the patient. Great bed side manner. The office staff is VERY friendly, even the voice on the telephone.
About Dr. Irwin Hametz, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1992720999
Education & Certifications
- Brown Affil Hosps
- Zucker Hillside Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hametz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hametz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hametz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hametz works at
Dr. Hametz has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hametz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hametz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hametz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hametz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hametz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.