Dr. Grosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD
Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court St Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3131
NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St Ste, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 522-3131
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Grossman was my Gastroenterologist for many years. When my condition was discovered it was rare for my profile. He followed me carefully and recommended all the best treatments. He was in high demand so I understood how busy he was. I respect him greatly and if I were still in NY he would still be my doctor. I definitely recommend him!
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Grosman works at
