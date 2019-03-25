Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
San Diego Sexual Medicine Apc5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 265-8865
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr Goldstein the highest possible rating on every criteria I can imagine. after 3 different previous doctors put absolutely zero creative thought into my specific condition and sent me on my way with standard meds (after spending a few minutes with me and running zero tests) i was about to give up. I was in Dr Goldstein's office for more than 3 hours! his testing (with state of the art equipment) pinpointed the exact issue and i finally have a pathway to recovery. HE REALLY CARES!
About Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Kidney Foundation
- University Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
