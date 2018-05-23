Dr. Irwin Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Blau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irwin Blau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Blau works at
Locations
New York Neurologic Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and concern Very attentive staff too Dr Blau takes the time you would want and does it!
About Dr. Irwin Blau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blau speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.