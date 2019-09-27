Dr. Irving Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Wolfe, MD is a Dermatologist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Irving D. Wolfe M.d. PA21 Crossroads Dr Ste 255, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-2320
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Initial visit...front office was very friendly, very polite with manners ..Dr Wolfe was great!!!! Will definitely go back if I need to!!
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Russian
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Ringworm, Shingles and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolfe speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
