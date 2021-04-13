See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Caldwell, NJ
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Strauchler works at Eastern Surgical Associates, P.A. in West Caldwell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastern Surgical Associates, P.A.
    1099 Bloomfield Ave Ste 8, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 13, 2021
    I was recommended to Dr Strauchler from a friend because I was having hip, back and leg pain for a year. I did a few weeks of PT but needed to see if the problem was serious. The moment I walked into the office, I received nothing but a friendly vibe. The staff was warm and comforting and Dr Strauchler is funny, informative and thorough. After my checkup, it was decided that I get a cortisone shot and since that time I’ve had no pain. My follow up visit resulted in a diagnosis of bursitis and I was given exercises to do and a return to the office as needed. I would highly recommend Dr Strauchler to anyone who has orthopedic issues.
    Gina Donnelly — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184630907
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Orthopedic Surgery
