Dr. Irving Ingraham Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irving Ingraham Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-6111
North Shore Physicians Group in Peabody - Internal Medicine Endocrinology Gastroenterology2 CORPORATION WAY, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Best doctor in this field. Amazing amazing specialist. Friendly, caring and his knowledge is more than impressive. He has shown care of patients over profits. He truly cares.
About Dr. Irving Ingraham Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073569760
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
