Dr. Irving Ingraham Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Ingraham Jr works at Northshore Physicians Group in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.