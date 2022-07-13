Dr. Irving Haber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Haber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irving Haber, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Putnam County Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Locations
Dr. Irving I. Haber1818 N 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 478-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Putnam County Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Answers questions & explains everything to his patients! Was with my husband during his appointments & was very happy with this Dr. Would highly recommend! Expect a UDT ur 1st visit. Not a Dr for druggies just looking for pills! But does his job in helping patients very well!
About Dr. Irving Haber, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144227596
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haber has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
