Dr. Irving David, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irving David, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. David works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holy Cross Medical Group
    4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 289-0341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr David is an extremely competent and knowledgeable physician. Fortunate to have been referred to him and to have his expertise in dealing with my issues.
    About Dr. Irving David, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1104867274
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto Western Hospital|University Of Toronto Affiliated Hospitals
    • U Toronto Hosps
    • Toronto General Hospital
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irving David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. David works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. David’s profile.

    Dr. David has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

