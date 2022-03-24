Dr. Irving David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving David, MD
Dr. Irving David, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Holy Cross Medical Group, 4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Dr David is an extremely competent and knowledgeable physician. Fortunate to have been referred to him and to have his expertise in dealing with my issues.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Western Hospital|University Of Toronto Affiliated Hospitals
- U Toronto Hosps
- Toronto General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
