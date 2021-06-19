Dr. Irving Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Bloom, MD
Dr. Irving Bloom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Bloom Irving A MD Office130 Cedar Rd Ste 310, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 630-9095
La Fuente Care Post Acute LLC247 E Bobier Dr, Vista, CA 92084 Directions (760) 630-9095
La Paloma Healthcare Center3232 Thunder Dr, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 630-9095
Vista Knoll Specialized Care Facility2000 Westwood Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 630-9095
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
When I turned 65 I needed to chose a doctor for my Medicare plan, which is Scan. I looked at many doctors’ reviews and it was upon reading the other reviews left on this site that I choose Dr. Bloom over the others, including ones closer to my home. I have always been healthy, but without a doubt, Dr. Bloom is the best doctor I have ever had in my life. The only feeling I get when going to see him is that he is in my corner, he is respectful and will do anything he can. He and his staff are caring and kind, and I am very thankful. I only wish my wife was old enough to be on Medicare and to be one of his patients!
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
