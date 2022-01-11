Overview

Dr. Irvin Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KOSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPAEDICS in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.