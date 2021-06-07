Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirsch was thorough and explained things well. He was very kind in expediting two tests he recommended.
About Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1346269081
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirsch speaks Chinese, Hebrew and Spanish.
498 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
