Overview

Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

