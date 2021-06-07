See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

Urology
4.4 (498)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 498 ratings
Patient Ratings (498)
5 Star
(354)
4 Star
(74)
3 Star
(23)
2 Star
(10)
1 Star
(37)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?

Jun 07, 2021
Dr. Hirsch was thorough and explained things well. He was very kind in expediting two tests he recommended.
Albert Bundy — Jun 07, 2021
Photo: Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD
About Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese, Hebrew and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1346269081
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency
  • Harvard Medical School
Internship
  • Harvard Medical School
Medical Education
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hirsch works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

498 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

