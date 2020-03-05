Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Gwog1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 589-3324
2
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC9420 Key West Ave Ste 400, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 762-4800
3
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC19532 DOCTORS DR, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 589-3324
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Since 2018 I had been a patient of Mr Irvin Guterman for spine injury, He is a excellent healer .You can have the worst pain but when you visit him you don't feel the pain. His professionalism is far beyond expectation.
About Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487646006
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- U Va Sch Med
- Rutgers Med Sch
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Guterman works at
