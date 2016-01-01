Overview

Dr. Irvin Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.



Dr. Anderson works at New Generation Medical Practice PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.