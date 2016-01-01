Overview

Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY.



Dr. Camille works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY and Monticello, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.