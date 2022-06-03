Overview

Dr. Irum Qureshi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Asthma, Allergy & Immunology, LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.