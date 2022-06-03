Dr. Irum Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irum Qureshi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Asthma, Allergy, & Immunology, LLC.187 Greenbrier Blvd Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Qureshi is the absolute best! After many pediatric visits and unnecessary medications, she is the only person who found the right solution for my child's severe asthma. She is so attentive, very detailed and caring. 10 stars!
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
