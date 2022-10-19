See All Allergists & Immunologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Irum Noor, DO

Allergy
5 (71)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irum Noor, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Noor works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset
    333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-5100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2022
    I don’t remember the last time a doctor listened and didn’t rush me out of the exam room. Dr. Noor took her time with me and is working with my insurance to approve a medicine I need.
    Elena M. — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Irum Noor, DO

    • Allergy
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811309933
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irum Noor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noor works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Noor’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Noor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

