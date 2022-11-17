See All Hematologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Irum Chaudhry, MD

Hematology
Dr. Irum Chaudhry, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital

Dr. Chaudhry works at Hamid & Aslam Medical Group in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Anemia and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Irum Chaudhry, MD.
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 407, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (516) 570-3043
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Hamid & Aslam Medical Group
    380 Merrick Ave Ste 380, East Meadow, NY 11554 (516) 570-3043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cellulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Hypokalemia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Lymphoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Transplant
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysentery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hammer Toe
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 17, 2022
    I had a great experience seeing Dr. Chaudhry and staff. She took the time to speak with me and made sure I understood my blood test results. I would definitely return and refer.
    Craig T — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Irum Chaudhry, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699914234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irum Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Dehydration, Anemia and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.