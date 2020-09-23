See All Cardiologists in Celebration, FL
Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St. George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Sharif works at Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists in Celebration, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Lung, Asthma, and Sleep Specialists, PA
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A110, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 434-1427
  2. 2
    Poinciana
    4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 501-6265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists
    3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 434-0574
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists
    15540 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-6182
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Harrington Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2020
    My parents have been patients of Dr.Sharif for approximately 5years.I would highly recommend Dr.Sharif.He is very patient and knowledgeable.We are also very pleased with Vanessa,she is very helpful and professional.
    Reinaldo and Margarita Palermo — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689803454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharif has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

