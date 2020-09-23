Overview

Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St. George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Sharif works at Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists in Celebration, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.