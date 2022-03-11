See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Inayat works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Kissimmee
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 302, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Hernia
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
AIDS With Infectious Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea With Villous Atrophy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis-Like Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Collagen Disease Chevron Icon
Collagenous Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Congenital Hepatic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Diseases Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Due to Antral G-Cell Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malformation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatic Veno-Occlusive Disease With Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Jaundice Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatosplenomegaly Chevron Icon
Hepatotoxicity Chevron Icon
Heptaolithiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Liver Fluke Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Mar 11, 2022
Very detailed. Listens, answers questions. Very professional.
About Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD

  Gastroenterology
21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
Languages Spoken
  1063689339
Education & Certifications

  Gastroenterology - (Yale New Haven Hospital)
Residency
Residency
  Yale University/Yale-New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
Medical Education
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Inayat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Inayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Inayat has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Inayat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inayat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

