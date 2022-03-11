Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- FL
- Orlando
- Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD
Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD
Overview
Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Inayat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 302, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat AIDS With Infectious Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Biliary Colic
- View other providers who treat Biliary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Biliary Dyskinesia
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Choledochal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diarrhea With Villous Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colitis-Like Hematochezia
- View other providers who treat Collagen Disease
- View other providers who treat Collagenous Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Collagenous Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colonic Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Colonic Inertia
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Common Bile Duct Stone
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hepatic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Copper Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Digestive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diverticular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis of the Ileum
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Diseases
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer Due to Antral G-Cell Hyperfunction
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Dilation
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal pH Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough
- View other providers who treat Gastric Erosion
- View other providers who treat Gastrinoma
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malformation
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatic Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Hepatic Veno-Occlusive Disease With Immunodeficiency
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis D
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis E
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hepatosplenomegaly
- View other providers who treat Hepatotoxicity
- View other providers who treat Heptaolithiasis
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Pain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Liver Fluke
- View other providers who treat Liver Tumor
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Pseudocyst
- View other providers who treat Pancreatobiliary Disease
- View other providers who treat Parenteral Nutrition
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pouchitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pruritus Ani
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Rectal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rectal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Rectosigmoid Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Stenting
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Tube Feeding
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Inayat?
Very detailed. Listens, answers questions. Very professional.
About Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1063689339
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology - (Yale New Haven Hospital)
- Yale University/Yale-New Haven Hospital|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University/Yale-New Haven Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inayat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Inayat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Inayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inayat works at
Dr. Inayat has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inayat speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Inayat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.