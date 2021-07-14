Dr. Irshad Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irshad Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irshad Syed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Family Medicine3535 Roswell Rd Ste 20, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 741-7185
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
Dr. Irshad Syed is a fantastic doctor! I am impressed with his medical knowledge and he treated my 89-year old dad as if it was his own dad. My dad just had his annual physical and he treated my dad with empathy and kindness. He addressed all of our concerns and took time to examine my dad carefully. I am grateful to have found a great practice with a doctor I trust.
About Dr. Irshad Syed, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1568499390
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.