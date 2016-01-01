Dr. Irony Sade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irony Sade, MD
Overview
Dr. Irony Sade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Sade works at
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 307-3841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sade?
About Dr. Irony Sade, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1639478290
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Custer Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sade works at
Dr. Sade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.