Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Home Health Agency Maui80 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 243-6000
General Surgery Clinic91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 150, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3150
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an emergency surgery to remove my appendix. Three days later I was asked to come in to see her. She was so kind and told me with care that they had found cancer on my appendices. She did a great job with my surgery n I recovered quickly. I am a survivor of stage 4 uterine cancer. Thank you Jesus and Dr. Van Dyken.
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528221785
- University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Montana State University
- General Surgery
Dr. Van Dyken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dyken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dyken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dyken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyken.
