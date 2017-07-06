See All General Surgeons in Wailuku, HI
Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD

General Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Van Dyken works at Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Maui, HI in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Home Health Agency Maui
    80 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 243-6000
  2. 2
    General Surgery Clinic
    91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 150, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2017
    I had an emergency surgery to remove my appendix. Three days later I was asked to come in to see her. She was so kind and told me with care that they had found cancer on my appendices. She did a great job with my surgery n I recovered quickly. I am a survivor of stage 4 uterine cancer. Thank you Jesus and Dr. Van Dyken.
    Jul 06, 2017
    About Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1528221785
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    • Montana State University
    • General Surgery
