Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Van Dyken works at Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Maui, HI in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.