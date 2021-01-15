Overview

Dr. Irman Forghani, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Genetics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Forghani works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.