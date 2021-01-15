See All Clinical Geneticists in Miami, FL
Genetics
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Irman Forghani, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Genetics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Forghani works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
    Mailman Center for Child Development
    1601 Nw 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Exceptional doctor! So incredibly knowledgeable and attentive. She spent a good amount of time reviewing my past medical and family history, explained possible diagnoses well, provided appropriate referrals, and ordered testing. She explained how all of the testing would work, when to come back for a follow-up, why she was referring me to specific providers, etc. I'm so lucky to have found her! She's the most competent doctor I've ever seen. She really knows her specialty and is quite thorough.
    About Dr. Irman Forghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Genetics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427348549
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irman Forghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forghani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Forghani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

