Dr. Irma Urrutia-Potter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Med School/Mexico Polyt Institute and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Urrutia-Potter works at Halifax Health - Primary Care in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.