Dr. Irma Rey, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irma Rey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3440 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-2850
    Nsu -center for Neuro Immune Disorders
    8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 111, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Irma Rey, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720046238
Education & Certifications

  • U Miami Sch Med Hosp Clins
Medical Education
  • University of Miami School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irma Rey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

