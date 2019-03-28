Dr. Irma Rey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irma Rey, MD
Overview
Dr. Irma Rey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3440 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-2850
Nsu -center for Neuro Immune Disorders8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 111, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 595-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rey is a very kind, caring and knowledgeable physician. She is familiar with many non standard medical issues and is able to test and find treatment for then. She takes the time necessary to listen to the issues and ask pertinent questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Irma Rey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Sch Med Hosp Clins
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rey.
