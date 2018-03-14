See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD

Gastroenterology
1.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.

Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez works at Gastro Health in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Newburyport, MA and Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Denise Harnois, DO
Dr. Denise Harnois, DO
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Yataco, MD
Dr. Maria Yataco, MD
4 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 561-7337
  2. 2
    Anna Jaques Hospital
    25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 463-1000
  3. 3
    Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center
    1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 650-5300
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Newburyport Gastroenterology LLC
    255 Low St Ste 201, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 465-4622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez?

    Mar 14, 2018
    A year ago I had my first colonoscopy. I felt so comfortable with Dr. Cruz - her initial examination, explanation of the procedure, and her care during the event - that I asked her if she could be my primary physician. Unfortunately she is a specialist and so she could not. I have recommended her many times since and will continue to do so.
    Debbie in Ft Myers, FL — Mar 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez to family and friends

    Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD.

    About Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023014958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.