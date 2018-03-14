Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Physician Group LLC8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 561-7337
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1000
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5300Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Newburyport Gastroenterology LLC255 Low St Ste 201, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 465-4622
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A year ago I had my first colonoscopy. I felt so comfortable with Dr. Cruz - her initial examination, explanation of the procedure, and her care during the event - that I asked her if she could be my primary physician. Unfortunately she is a specialist and so she could not. I have recommended her many times since and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023014958
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico, Facultad De Medicina
