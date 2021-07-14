Overview

Dr. Irma Castro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castro works at Family Care Providers Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.