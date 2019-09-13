Overview

Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Retina Macula Specialists PC in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.