Dr. Irlna Tantchou, MD
Overview
Dr. Irlna Tantchou, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tantchou works at
Locations
1
Vista Health3352 N Futrall Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 587-1700
2
Highlands Oncology Group PA3901 Parkway Cir, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 936-9900
3
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 587-1700
4
Northwest Medical Center609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 751-5711MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery to remove a tumor in my lower intestine. Dr, Tantchou performed the robotic surgery. The post-surgery pain was very manageable and much less than the pain I had after a hysterectomy years earlier. Dr. Tantchou's philosophy of getting her patients out of the hospital as soon as possible works and encourages quick recovery. She is professional. She answers all questions completely but is not one to chit-chat. That's fine with me. I want a professional who is friendly but not a friend and I respect her time.
About Dr. Irlna Tantchou, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1386070027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantchou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantchou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantchou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantchou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantchou.
