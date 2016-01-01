Overview

Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Locklear works at Cape Fear Pulmonary Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.