Dr. Irl Extein, MD
Dr. Irl Extein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Irl L. Extein MD PA16244 S Military Trl Ste 325, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-6716
- Delray Medical Center
Dr. Extein is the best!! He is extremely compassionate and skilled and trustworthy in treating my husband’s bi-polar condition. He has gone above and beyond on many occasions to make himself available for both my husband’s and my concerns.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801962675
- Psychiatry
Dr. Extein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Extein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Extein has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Extein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Extein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Extein.
