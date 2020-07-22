Overview

Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Wertheim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Center at Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.