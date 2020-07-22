See All Oncologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Wertheim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Center at Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY
    400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 242-2991
    The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester
    34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 244-6759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Wertheim is a talented and gifted surgeon. Other drs speak so highly of her, as well as any patient of hers. Her bedside manor is very calming. When dealing with cancer, she speaks in easy to understand language, while at the same time calming your fears. You never are rushed. I would only refer any family member or friend to her. She is simply the best and consider yourself privileged to have her as your dr.
    Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417938192
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wertheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wertheim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Center at Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wertheim’s profile.

    Dr. Wertheim has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

