Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Silverberg works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MCH Dan Marino Ctr Pediatrics
    2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 385-6277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2019
    I really like Dr. Silverberg. She always males me feel comfortable and heard. She is adorable with kids. I have a 2.5 year old and she loves dr, Silverberg. Dr takes the time to listen to us while making us feel there is no need to rush. Things are explained in a great way and cares a lot for her patients. Great Dr.
    About Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1922186360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital - Pediatric Department
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverberg works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silverberg’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

