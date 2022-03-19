Overview

Dr. Iris Sherman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Doctors College in Yonkers, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.