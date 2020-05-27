Dr. Iris Seitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Seitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Iris Seitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Freie University Berln / Medical College|University Medicine Berlin, Germany and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 207, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-6020
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Seitz has been wonderful in every aspect of my working with her through my reconstruction. She has been kind and thorough from my first visit. She spent as much time as it took to make certain that I understood all of my options and what each entailed. I am almost through my journey and I feel incredibly fortunate that I was referred to her when my original plastic surgeon moved out of state.
About Dr. Iris Seitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, German and Swedish
Education & Certifications
- International Travel Fellowship
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Freie University Berln / Medical College|University Medicine Berlin, Germany
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Seitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seitz speaks German and Swedish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.
