Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.

Dr. Orbuch works at Orbuch Meehan & Termine Mds in New York, NY with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Locations

    Orbuch Meehan & Termine Mds
    202 Spring St Fl 2, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-3040
    Khalsa Medical Clinic
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 308, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 850-0051

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1063435022
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ny Downtown Hospital
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orbuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orbuch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orbuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbuch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

