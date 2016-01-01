Dr. Iris Navarro-Milan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro-Milan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Navarro-Milan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Rheumatology535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Navarro-Milan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro-Milan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro-Milan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro-Milan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro-Milan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.