Overview

Dr. Iris Navarro-Milan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Guadalajara Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Navarro-Milan works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.