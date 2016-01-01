Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Mass Gen Hospital
Dr. Kaddis works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaddis?
About Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073500948
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Mass Gen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaddis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaddis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaddis works at
Dr. Kaddis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaddis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.