Overview

Dr. Iris Daniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana,Punjab University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Daniel works at Hyperbaric Medical Center in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.