Dr. Iris Daniel, MD
Dr. Iris Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iris Daniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana,Punjab University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
-
1
Hyperbaric Medical Center42490 Garfield Rd Ste 207, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-7900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniel?
I came here to heal the flap and heal the fistula inside, flap is healed fistula is gotten better. Overall the experience is pleasant. second time gone with hyperbaric.
About Dr. Iris Daniel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1205840691
Education & Certifications
- Hyperbarics International
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana,Punjab University
- Punjab University / Christian Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.