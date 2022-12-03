Overview

Dr. Iris Boettcher, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Holland Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Anemia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.