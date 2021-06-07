Overview

Dr. Irineo Tiangco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Tiangco works at Galleria Medical Clinic Inc in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.